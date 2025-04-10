Mark Carney’s housing plan: greenwashed grift for Brookfield?

Mark Carney wants to be Canada’s next prime minister. But with every policy announcement, one thing becomes clear: he’s far more interested in boosting Brookfield’s bottom line than helping Canadians get ahead.

Carney’s latest pitch—a $35 billion promise to build “sustainable modular homes”—is being touted as a bold move to solve the housing crisis. But there’s a catch. A big one.

Brookfield, the global investment giant where Carney served as a top executive (and in which he still holds major interests), owns Modulaire Group, one of the largest modular infrastructure companies in the world. That means Carney’s grand plan to solve the crisis isn’t just policy—it’s a taxpayer-funded payday for a company he’s tied to financially.

That’s not public service. That’s private profit dressed up in recycled materials.

Let’s be clear: the housing crisis didn’t fall out of the sky. It’s the result of deliberate Liberal policies—ones Carney helped shape.

The Liberals choked the construction industry with net-zero mandates and buried developers in red tape, all while turbocharging immigration with no serious plan to expand housing. Now, the man who helped create the crisis wants to “solve” it with government-subsidized shipping container homes, slapped together in a Brookfield-branded factory.

Forget picket fences and privacy. Under Carney’s plan, the working class gets 400-square-foot seacans in a parking lot—and Brookfield gets billions.

But Carney’s conflicts don’t stop at housing.

He’s pledged to keep Bill C-69 in place—the infamous “no more pipelines” law that’s kneecapped Canada’s energy sector.

Publicly, he calls it “climate leadership.” Privately, Brookfield is gobbling up pipelines around the world, including a bid to acquire Colonial Pipeline, one of the biggest oil systems in the United States.

In Brazil, Brookfield already controls natural gas pipelines that supply over half the country’s demand.



So while Canadians are told there’s no future in oil and gas, Carney’s portfolio says otherwise. He’s just making sure the profits stay offshore—and the competition from Canadian energy stays smothered.

And if anyone wants a reminder of what happens when the federal government takes over major infrastructure, look no further than the Trans Mountain pipeline. Once a private-sector project, it was nationalized by the Liberals, choked in red tape, and now sports a 700% cost overrun. That’s what happens when political ideology hijacks basic economics.

Now these same people want to build your house?

Carney’s track record also includes brokering a quarter-billion-dollar loan from a Chinese state-linked bank while working as Trudeau’s economic advisor. That alone should raise questions. But the bigger question might be: why is China now so eager to see Carney in the PMO?

Canadians deserve better than prefab promises and prepackaged lies. We need homes we can afford, energy we can access, and leaders who serve the public—not those cashing in on green-tinted cronyism.

So next time Mark Carney unveils a campaign pledge, don’t ask “how will this help Canada?”

Ask: how much more money will this make Brookfield? Because history—and his balance sheet—say the answer is: a lot.