Rebel News interviews freedom-loving podcaster Viva Frei

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, I catch up with David Freiheit, a freedom-oriented lawyer turned podcaster, Viva Frei.

One of the things that Rebel News is known for is our proximity to lawyers. We fight for things in the court of law, not just the court of public opinion.

Though we are journalists, we often find ourselves fighting for our right to do journalism.

'This is the slow walk towards full tyranny': Viva Frei on the Online Harms Act



'It's patently absurd to even float the idea of life in prison for words,' he stated.



FULL REPORT by @TheVoiceAlexa with @thevivafrei: https://t.co/QH635t4VHI pic.twitter.com/rnElwxEDXB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

During the lockdowns, we also crowdfunded a new civil liberties charity in Canada called The Democracy Fund that represented 3,000 people, ranging from Artur Pawlowski and Tamara Leach to ordinary people who did not disclose their vaccine status on the ArriveCAN app.

Though Lady Justice has lost her way, I still have faith in our legal system. It's one of the reasons I like Viva Frei!