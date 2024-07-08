Ontario's school boards are run by woke tyrants

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Regular viewers know Rebel News for its exclusive coverage on school boards behaving badly, and being hopelessly woke.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talks about woke tyranny in Ontario’s school boards.

Most of that blame, we would argue, goes to the former Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce. This ineffectual wimp simply turned a blind eye to school board shenanigans, even when he had the power to dissolve them.

It's baffling. Most parents are repulsed when it comes to school boards embracing ideology over education. Little Johnny or Jane can’t spell cat if you spotted them the C and the T, but they can name all 128 gender identities.

Even more remarkable is the Doug Ford PCs failed to reign in the woke nonsense as promised.

Menzies is personally banned from the Durham District School Board presumably for life when we asked a trustee questions. In the parking lot no less…

We would even argue the school boards are more out of control than ever under the Ford administration, who doubled down on everything from critical race theory to radical transgenderism.

This is why parents must come out and vote, and do their due diligence in researching what these trustee candidates believe.

But for now, expect the Marxists to continue setting the educational agenda.

Our children deserve better. Much better.

GUEST: Rebel News Reporter Alexa Lavoie on Sunday's historic election in France that saw Antifa riot in the streets.