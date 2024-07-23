Liberal-NDP coalition's Leah Gazan dismisses church burnings

Tonight, Sheila Gunn Reid guest hosts for The Ezra Levant Show.

A member of the Liberal-NDP corruption coalition has dismissed calls to condemn the rampant church burnings across Canada as "perpetrating colonial violence" and "residential school denialism"

Leah Gazan's remarks in the House of Common come amid an ongoing wave of over 100 church burnings and vandalism incidents following the alleged discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops.

PM @JustinTrudeau re: Church fires that have followed discoveries of graves at residential school sites.



"I understand the anger that's out there,"..."we shouldn't be lashing out at buildings that can provide solace to some of our fellow citizens."pic.twitter.com/t0lpfYtu65 — Jaro Giesbrecht (@JaroGiesbrecht) July 2, 2021

The Kamloops discovery has sparked nationwide outrage and violence, although no excavations or remains have been found to confirm the existence of these graves. Critics argue that this unverified claim has fueled an epidemic of violence against Christian churches, a situation exacerbated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rhetoric.

The spate or arsons and vandalisms have targeted churches on Indigenous Reserves, causing significant harm to Indigenous communities. These churches play a crucial role in community life, marking important events such as births, weddings, and funerals. The destruction of these sacred spaces has devastated communities, leading to accusations of systemic racism against those who dismiss these acts as righteous - or at least understandable, according to the Prime Minister- anti-colonial resistance.

On June 4th, a revealing exchange in the House of Commons highlighted the hypocrisy of the Liberal-NDP Axis.

Over 100 churches - many in Indigenous communities - have been burned and vandalized in recent years in Canada. If you ask the NDP to condemn this act of violence, they accuse you of "colonial violence" and "residential school denialism."



What a kooky change between my MP… pic.twitter.com/yikVIQGEgp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 23, 2024

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis asked NDP MP Leah Gazan to denounce the church burnings. Gazan responded by accusing Genuis of systemic racism and colonial violence, despite Genuis being married to a visible minority and having a diverse family. She also mixed-up up his riding along with her unfounded accusations, calling it Sherwood Park-Fort Lawn, Saskatchewan. He is the MP for Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Gazan, so confident, yet so wrong.

