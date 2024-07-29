Canadians despise Trudeau as a person, says poll

Oh there’s trouble in the world. Assassination attempts, anti-Christian bigotry, and soft coups galore.

I don’t know if you saw, but of course Communist dictator Nicolas Maduro stole the election in Venezuela. Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon killed a dozen kids in Israel. And then the Paris Olympics green lit a bizarre anti-Christian performance, showcasing their trans extremism.

On the flip side, there is good news to be had concerning the Trudeau Liberals and their chances of forming government again. It made me feel a bit better about things.

Tonight, The Ezra Levant Show analyzes a new Abacus poll, showcasing the Trudeau government is as unpopular as ever. The poll, published in the Toronto Star shows less than one-fourth (24%) of Canadians view Prime Minister Justin Trudeau positively.

The op-ed, is written by Susan Delacourt, a life-long Liberal hack. And she too has had enough of his shenanigans. "Don’t like Justin Trudeau? You’re not alone," reads the title. Isn’t that wonderful to read?

"It is the starting point for every conversation revolving around the Liberals’ future prospects against the Conservatives in the next election. It figures large when trying to guess the lifespan of the Liberal-NDP deal—how long will Jagmeet Singh and his New Democrats want to remain allied with an unpopular PM?

What’s less examined is the cause of that unpopularity. When voters register those negative impressions with the pollsters, what exactly turns them off with Trudeau?

The main reason boils down to tough economic conditions after more than eight years in office. An underperforming economy equals a desire for change.

Other reasons cited reflect issues with Trudeau as a person. Of those with negative impressions, 77% claim he is a weak leader and 66% are bored of him.

GUEST: Rebel's Alexa Lavoie on covering Tommy Robinson's London, UK rally before he was arrested through the terrorism act.

News Analysis
