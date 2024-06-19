Poilievre's support for freedom propelled his political stardom

You know, they say history is written by the winners. That's why the good guys win all the battles.

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, Conservative journalist, author Andrew Lawton discusses Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in his latest book.

Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life, outlines the member of Parliament's rise in Conservative politics, backed by meticulous research and hours worth of interviews.

"I didn't want it to just be his Wikipedia page extended to book form," said Lawton.

"Going back to his teenage years, he was saying the exact same things he's saying now on the issues that matter: freedom," he notes. "I mean, he wrote an essay in university with the prompt as prime minister, I would. And he was a finalist."