CBC President pushes Twitter censorship: Read the shocking internal documents

World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder that censorship continues to plague our society. Just last week, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a massive Internet censorship bill, C-11, and announced ethics guidelines for Canadian newsrooms.

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reveals exclusive documents obtained by Rebel News that show senior executives of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), including its president, Catherine Tait, engaged in an ongoing campaign to pressure Twitter into censoring people and content that the CBC disapproved of.

The targets of this censorship campaign align with those that Trudeau has publicly criticized.

The documents reveal Tait making veiled threats against Twitter, insinuating that if the platform doesn't ban the people the CBC wants silenced, the CBC might stop advertising on Twitter.

READ THE EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS:

Furthermore, the CBC implies that it has direct connections to Trudeau's government, and if Twitter doesn't comply, the CBC will have the government intervene.

In one letter addressed to Paul Burns, Managing Director of Twitter Canada, Tait complains about harassment and abuse faced by journalists on the platform.

She pushes for a meeting to establish a clear and effective process for removing hateful material targeting journalists.

Another letter to Stephanie King, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, urges the removal of tweets containing what the CBC considers hate speech. The CBC claims these tweets are dangerous and violate Twitter's policies.

In a letter to Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, Tait expresses dissatisfaction with the response she received from Twitter Canada's representatives and requests a meeting with Dorsey to discuss removing offensive material from the platform.

She then threatens to share her concerns with the Canadian government, which is proposing legislation to address online hate. Tait implies that she would rather have Twitter take action on its own than have the government interfere.

These documents expose the CBC's willingness to make business and political threats in pursuit of their censorship goals, making it difficult to distinguish between the broadcaster's and Trudeau's political policies.

It's important to question what the CBC and Trudeau administration might have said behind closed doors and what they have achieved with pro-censorship companies like YouTube and Facebook.

Catherine Tait's actions demonstrate a disregard for the principles of journalism and the freedom of the press. As the president of a public broadcaster, she should be focused on promoting free speech and fostering independent journalism.

Instead, her behavior aligns her more closely with a political operative masquerading as a journalist, contributing to the spread of fake news.

The revelation of these internal documents should serve as a wake-up call for Canadians and the global community. It is vital that we continue to fight for press freedom and resist the censorship efforts of government-controlled entities like the CBC.

GUEST: Marc Morano of climatedepot.com on the rise of environmentalists promoting insect eating in a leaked carbon budget memo.