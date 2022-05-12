What did we learn from last night's Conservative leadership debate?

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

The Conservative Party leadership race feels much different this year than any of the races in recent memory.

For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine choice among the candidates; there's a distinct clash of opinions. The candidates were at each other's throats in the first debate, hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network. It's what you hope to see from a political debate.

But there was a noticeable change of tone during last night's official debate.

That debate didn't reveal much about the candidates, but it sure did say something about the Media Party.

It was an exciting event at first — but then things got really weird really quickly. On tonight's show, I'll dig into that debate, and the strange grand-standing by its pro-Liberal moderator, Tom Clark.

GUEST: Adam Soos (@ATSoos on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your letters to me!