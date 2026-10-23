Ireland arrested the man who tweeted about the bus groper, then put the teenage witness under fire

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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: In Bray, Ireland, the state put a man in the dock for a tweet about what a migrant did on a public bus, while prosecutors treated that migrant as the victim and tried to tear apart the teenage girl who saw him.

Kirk Loco's trial heard a full day of evidence in Bray on Oct. 23. He is charged with spreading false news online over a tweet about a migrant man who exposed himself to young women on a double-decker bus. On Thursday, Loco is due to take the stand, the court will hear final arguments, and the judge is expected to give a verdict.

I’m back in Ireland for the first ever prosecution of “fake news”.



Except the news wasn’t fake — it was dangerously real.



Which is really why Kirk Loco is being prosecuted. Follow along as I live-tweet the trial. pic.twitter.com/tzAC1REpEW — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 23, 2026

The key witness was a girl who was 14 at the time. She was on the bus when a refugee pulled his pants down and groped another girl, and blocked her from getting off. The migrant himself testified to parts of the conduct and gave excuses for why his belt was undone and his pants sat low. The bus driver pulled over and went upstairs to step in. He told the court he had seen something like it maybe five times in 30 years of driving.

The migrant is not on trial. Loco is, for talking about what happened. In court, police and the prosecutor kept referring to "the victim" and to "vulnerable people." Both phrases referred to the migrant, not to the teenage girls. Two teenagers on the bus felt harassed by him, and one of them testified.

Ezra was in court listening to the testimony. The girl was a "credible, powerful, plainspoken, honest witness." The prosecution went after that credibility anyway. Counsel argued that the man had not actually exposed his genitals, only pubic hair, and questioned her closely about what she had seen of his belt and clothing. Roughly a dozen police officers have been drawn into the file. Loco was arrested several times over the tweet, and officers searched his home under a warrant.

The most senior officers involved were women in their fifties. The hardest push in the courtroom was aimed at discrediting the girl, who had been afraid of being groped on public transport.

LIVE from Ireland: Kirk Loco’s ‘fake news’ trial Kirk Loco is the first person in Irish history charged under a 1976 “fake news” law, all for reposting a warning about an incident on a bus. Ezra Levant is in Bray District Court for the trial.

The case recalled Rotherham in the United Kingdom, where some 1,400 girls were raped by Muslim rape gangs while political, media and police institutions denied or buried the scandal in the name of community cohesion. The same mindset surfaced in Bray as the state worked to silence the girls who complained and to recast the sex pest as the one who needed protecting. Watching those senior female sergeants and officers lead the charge recalled Orwell's note in 1984 that the most vicious members of the Party were women: heartbroken for the migrants and stony-faced toward the girls.

Outside the court, the young woman agreed to an interview on the condition that she not be named and that her face be blurred. She said she had boarded a double-decker bus after visiting a friend, paid her fare and gone upstairs. About ten minutes later, a woman warned her that a man on the bus was exposing himself. She stayed in her seat at first, then moved toward the back to sit with friends. She was 14. The man looked intoxicated and disorderly. His pants were not all the way down, but from where she sat his belt looked undone. In court, the prosecutor challenged her hard on whether she had seen genitals or only pubic hair. She said they had forgotten her age for a moment. Her mother later testified that her daughter was physically shaking when she got off the bus.

CCTV from the bus was played minute by minute. Prosecutors lingered on about five seconds in which the girl appeared to smile, as if one frame could turn a frightened teenager into someone having a good time. She would not name the man, citing a rule against identifying a refugee in trouble with the courts. She agreed that some men arriving from places where women are not treated as equals do not respect women as they should.

As the evidence was laid out in Bray, Loco's tweet looked less like false news than a report of events that witnesses, and even the migrant himself, had partly confirmed. The house search, the repeated arrests and the effort in court to cast the pest as the victim all rested on a single online post. The migrant was a sex pest. The police were far worse: it was their job to protect young women, and instead they tried to destroy the credibility of the girls who complained.

Support for the free-speech fight is being directed to IrishFreeSpeech.com.