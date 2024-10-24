Danielle Smith is Canada's most conservative premier

GUEST: Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discusses the prospects of a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, some folks think Danielle Smith's not right wing enough, but we contend she's Canada's most conservative premier.

Rebel News loves Alberta for so many reasons. Notably, its love for freedom. In fact, its motto, Fortis et Libre, means Strong and free.

Alberta is very much the laboratory of so many good ideas. Ontario may have a bigger economy, but it was the late-Ralph Klein who perfected the common sense conservative balance, which then-Ontario Premier Mike Harris adopted out East.

But some in Alberta fear Premier Smith, who advocates that same approach, may not be going far enough.

"There could be a sizable chunk of UCP members — maybe even 15 or 20 per cent — who will be upset Smith hasn’t gone far enough, fast enough fighting Ottawa, limiting gender transitioning, pushing a provincial pension plan or outlawing vaccines," reads a recent Lorne Gunter column.

That's nuts! Throwing out Smith just a couple of years into her first term.

But that is par for the course since the days of Ralph Klein. Indeed, the last four conservative leaders in Alberta never served a second term. Neither Ed Stomach, Alison Redford, Jim Prentice, and of course, Jason Kenney, could mount enough support from the base.

Are they really going to do this to Danielle Smith?