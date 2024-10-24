Danielle Smith is Canada's most conservative premier
Some fear Alberta Premier Danielle Smith does not go far enough in her advocacy of common sense conservatism.
GUEST: Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discusses the prospects of a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, some folks think Danielle Smith's not right wing enough, but we contend she's Canada's most conservative premier.
Rebel News loves Alberta for so many reasons. Notably, its love for freedom. In fact, its motto, Fortis et Libre, means Strong and free.
Alberta is very much the laboratory of so many good ideas. Ontario may have a bigger economy, but it was the late-Ralph Klein who perfected the common sense conservative balance, which then-Ontario Premier Mike Harris adopted out East.
But some in Alberta fear Premier Smith, who advocates that same approach, may not be going far enough.
"There could be a sizable chunk of UCP members — maybe even 15 or 20 per cent — who will be upset Smith hasn’t gone far enough, fast enough fighting Ottawa, limiting gender transitioning, pushing a provincial pension plan or outlawing vaccines," reads a recent Lorne Gunter column.
That's nuts! Throwing out Smith just a couple of years into her first term.
But that is par for the course since the days of Ralph Klein. Indeed, the last four conservative leaders in Alberta never served a second term. Neither Ed Stomach, Alison Redford, Jim Prentice, and of course, Jason Kenney, could mount enough support from the base.
Are they really going to do this to Danielle Smith?
COMMENTS
-
Susan Ashbrook commented 2024-10-24 21:17:17 -0400Great discussion, Ezra and Lorne. I love it when the two of you get together to talk about the issues!
Over the years I’ve found that the Liberal’s mantra is winning at all costs, by doing whatever is necessary. The Conservatives, on the other hand, seem to be more policy driven, and if the policies do not align with what some of the members want they break off and start their own party or build a consensus to remove the leader. I suggest that neither is good for Canadians who just want to live their lives as Canadians should be able to do.
-
Bruce Atchison VE6XTC commented 2024-10-24 21:14:51 -0400I want to know who are these contrarians who want Danielle Smith gone? She’s been way better than previous premieres. Sure she’s been slow on tax relief and other promises BUT she’s fighting Trudeau and the Ottawa goon squad. So who are these malcontents who want her out?
-
Henry Kluska commented 2024-10-24 20:58:50 -0400 FlagEzra! I have been speculating! You should run in the next Federal Election!🗳️ In your riding! Pierre would be wise to make you the next Minister of Justice. ⚖️ I think we will have an election Late Spring.