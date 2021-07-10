Ezra Levant slams Christian church attacks in Tucker Carlson interview

Fox News

Harsha Walia, the head of a Civil Liberties Association tweeted “Burn it all down,” in response to a wave of churches across Canada being set ablaze or vandalized following the discovery of unmarked indigenous graves at the sites of residential schools.

Rebel News’ Ezra Levant fired back at Walia, writing, “Trudeau’s RCMP don’t give a damn. Politicians are silent. And the head of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association says “Burn it all down”. But we’re offering $10,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the church arsonists. Go to FindTheArsonist.com to help.”

Following Harsha Walia’s tweet, the executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, and indigenous Alberta lawyer, Naomi Sayers wrote on Twitter, “Let me be clear, I would help her burn it all down. And that would light our way forward. And also, I would help defend anyone charged with arson if they actually did burn things.”

Speaking on Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, Levant stated “I’m reluctant to use the word ‘Kristallnacht,’ because we’re not there yet, That was the ‘Night of the Broken Glass’ in pre-Holocaust Germany, where they smashed and burned and killed Jewish synagogues. It was a precursor to the Holocaust. … Obviously, we are not that far gone yet. But what do you call it when literally dozens of churches are being systemically vandalized, torched?”

"This is so explicitly an anti-church hate crime wave and yet Justin Trudeau, who is normally the first and the wokest, waited a week before saying anything and he literally said 'that's not the way to go.” The trouble is, from the very top, it's either silence or tacit support," Levant added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the arson attacks on Catholic churches were “simply not right”, although he “fully” understood the anger and grief of “so many.”

“It is a shame and, indeed, it is something that is going to prevent people who will seek solace in times of grief from being able to visit their own places of worship”, Mr Trudeau said on Monday. On Thursday, a former Roman Catholic Church northwest of Saskatoon became the latest casualty in the spree of hate crimes after it was burned down in a daytime fire.