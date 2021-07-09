Former Polish Roman Catholic church burns to ground northwest of Saskatoon

Source: ﻿Lynn Swystun

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

A former Polish Roman Catholic church 80 k.m. northwest of Saskatoon was destroyed on July 8 in a daytime fire.

According to the Star Phoenix, the local community tried to save the church after smoke was spotted around 12:15 p.m. yesterday but the old church was “reduced to ash.”

A plaque at the site of the fire identified the former church as the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church for Orolow and District. The church was in use from 1909 to 1985.

CTV reports that the RCMP have not yet confirmed if the fire is suspicious.

Rebel News is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Learn more at FindTheArsonist.com.