Spanish authorities overwhelmed after over 70,000 Muslim migrants storm enclave

Over 70,000 migrants brazenly stormed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on July 30, launching the area into chaos and disorder.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Monsanto are on the ground covering the aftermath, as authorities grapple with the unprecedented surge in migrants.

Although Spanish authorities claimed the vast majority of the migrants 'voluntarily' returned to Morocco shortly after arriving in Ceuta, footage shared by the Rebel News team suggests otherwise.

One such instance is a video shared by Monsanto that shows dozens of illegal border crossers waiting on a beach before attempting to claim asylum. The migrants are at Playa del Trampolín (Trampoline Beach) — a small, rugged beach in Ceuta that serves as the immediate holding area and open-air refuge for migrants who have just crossed the border.

"ASILO" African illegal border crossers are here at the local beach holding signs for asylum in Ceuta, Spain 🇪🇸.



The Playa Del Trampolín, right beside city's temporary migrant reception center that is over run with hundreds of migrants all around the area. More soon… pic.twitter.com/JatWQm10EU — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) August 3, 2026

Further footage shared by Lavoie shows the squalor conditions in a temporary emergency reception centre for unaccompanied minors and women with children. The centre is called Las Naves del Tarajal, and essentially consists of industrial warehouses that have been retrofitted to serve as emergency shelters.

WATCH: I entered Las Naves del Tarajal, Ceuta’s 🇪🇸 facility for unaccompanied minors and women with children.



Inside, the scale of the crisis is impossible to ignore.



After 60,000 illegal crossings from Morocco, Spain’s migrant services are being pushed to the breaking point,… pic.twitter.com/CCl5qRNBHW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 4, 2026

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant pointed out that many of the illegal migrants are likely lying about their age to obtain free social services from the Spanish government.

"Some of those are minors," he wrote on X. "But many of them falsely claim to be minors, so they are immediately given housing, food and other allowances, as well as special legal protections."

"They shred their ID documents. And then they game the system," Levant added.

Additional footage shared by Lavoie shows migrants sleeping in public spaces throughout the city.

CEUTA 🇪🇸: Illegal migrants are sleeping in public spaces across the city.



I filmed this last night, right in the middle of a walkway.



This is the reality on the ground. pic.twitter.com/NN9bL5xErz — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 5, 2026

A disturbing video being shared amongst locals in the city appears to show an illegal migrant brandishing a firearm while threatening passersby.

CEUTA 🇪🇸: A video shared among locals showcase an illegal migrant with a firearm running down a public road.



The other Moroccan invaders run away. This is life in the Spainish enclave in North Africa. pic.twitter.com/7TyxpXx0mY — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) August 4, 2026

Despite official claims that most of the more than 70,000 arrivals have returned to Morocco, several thousand migrants remain in Ceuta, continuing to overwhelm local services and stretch the enclave’s limited resources.

The heavy concentration of unaccompanied minors — reportedly now exceeding 1,100 — has pushed emergency shelters far beyond capacity, leaving Spanish authorities struggling to contain the lasting fallout from the mass breach.

Please donate to support our independent reporting on Europe’s migrant crisis Planes, trains, automobiles — and at least five stops. That's what it takes to get Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to Ceuta, Spain, to cover the most important story in the world right now that the mainstream media won't touch. The catch? Those economy-class tickets are $3,000 apiece, and unlike the CBC, we don't have a billion taxpayer dollars lying around — we've got you. If you believe this unique, independent reporting is important, then please chip in what you can toward the $6,000 tab. Donate $100 or more and we'll invite you to a live Zoom debrief with Alexa and Efrain this Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Mountain, where you can ask them anything. Optional email code

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