Spanish authorities overwhelmed after over 70,000 Muslim migrants storm enclave

Shocking footage shows thousands of military-aged males overrunning authorities after illegally entering Ceuta.

Rebel News
  |   August 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Over 70,000 migrants brazenly stormed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on July 30, launching the area into chaos and disorder.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Monsanto are on the ground covering the aftermath, as authorities grapple with the unprecedented surge in migrants.

Although Spanish authorities claimed the vast majority of the migrants 'voluntarily' returned to Morocco shortly after arriving in Ceuta, footage shared by the Rebel News team suggests otherwise.

One such instance is a video shared by Monsanto that shows dozens of illegal border crossers waiting on a beach before attempting to claim asylum. The migrants are at Playa del Trampolín (Trampoline Beach) — a small, rugged beach in Ceuta that serves as the immediate holding area and open-air refuge for migrants who have just crossed the border.

Further footage shared by Lavoie shows the squalor conditions in a temporary emergency reception centre for unaccompanied minors and women with children. The centre is called Las Naves del Tarajal, and essentially consists of industrial warehouses that have been retrofitted to serve as emergency shelters.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant pointed out that many of the illegal migrants are likely lying about their age to obtain free social services from the Spanish government.

"Some of those are minors," he wrote on X. "But many of them falsely claim to be minors, so they are immediately given housing, food and other allowances, as well as special legal protections."

"They shred their ID documents. And then they game the system," Levant added.

Additional footage shared by Lavoie shows migrants sleeping in public spaces throughout the city.

A disturbing video being shared amongst locals in the city appears to show an illegal migrant brandishing a firearm while threatening passersby.

Despite official claims that most of the more than 70,000 arrivals have returned to Morocco, several thousand migrants remain in Ceuta, continuing to overwhelm local services and stretch the enclave’s limited resources.

The heavy concentration of unaccompanied minors — reportedly now exceeding 1,100 — has pushed emergency shelters far beyond capacity, leaving Spanish authorities struggling to contain the lasting fallout from the mass breach.

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Planes, trains, automobiles — and at least five stops. That's what it takes to get Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to Ceuta, Spain, to cover the most important story in the world right now that the mainstream media won't touch. The catch? Those economy-class tickets are $3,000 apiece, and unlike the CBC, we don't have a billion taxpayer dollars lying around — we've got you. If you believe this unique, independent reporting is important, then please chip in what you can toward the $6,000 tab.

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