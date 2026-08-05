Premier Smith set to headline Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary

Rebel News LIVE! is coming Calgary this October, and we're bringing Premier Danielle Smith with us.

Western Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges, from federal overreach on natural resources to attacks on free speech. Rebel News LIVE! gives those in the West a chance to stand up, speak out and be heard.

Our one-of-a-kind, full-day gathering brings together leading voices, activists, political figures and concerned citizens to discuss the current problems we're facing, where we go from here and what lies ahead in the future.

Scheduled for October 31, Rebel News LIVE! provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the results from Alberta's upcoming referendum, which takes place just 12 days prior to the event.

Don't miss your chance to hear directly from the woman at the centre of it all — live, in person and unfiltered — as Premier Smith provides a keynote speech before answering real questions in a candid fireside-chat with our audience.

Other speaks at the event include Conservative MP Kerry Diotte, Juno News co-founder Keean Bexte, political strategist David Knight Legg, Western Standard columnist Corey Morgan and more.

This isn't a press conference or a scripted political event. It's Rebel News LIVE!

Tickets are going fast, get yours today and see the full list of speakers at RebelNewsLIVE.com.