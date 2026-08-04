Rock thrown at Rebel journalists covering Spain's migrant crisis

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Monsanto are in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the North African coast where an estimated 60,000 illegals stormed the border last week.

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  |   August 04, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Flores Monsanto travelled to Ceuta — the Spanish enclave on the North African coast — to document what happened when an estimated 60,000 illegal border crossers arrived in a matter of days.

The situation on the ground was unlike anything a typical mainstream media news crew would show you. Migrants were filmed jumping out of military convoys as Spanish soldiers attempted to transport them back to the Moroccan border. Many fled into the surrounding hills, where they remained hidden overnight.

Others camped openly on the beachfront rocks days after the initial mass crossing. In Ceuta's tourist district, three illegal migrants stopped a military truck to beg soldiers for food. The military response was minimal.

Alexa entered one of Ceuta's migrant facilities, where hundreds of border crossers from across Africa were waiting for state-funded services. She conducted exclusive interviews asking how far into Europe they planned to travel.

At the land border between Morocco and Ceuta, she interviewed migrants about how the crossing had unfolded. One told her that Moroccan police didn't merely permit the crossing — they actively encouraged it. "Go, go, go to Ceuta," he said the officers had told people.

Rebel News' exclusive reporting came with risks, however.

While interviewing Moroccan migrants near the border, a rock was thrown directly at Alexa from individuals watching from above. These attempts at intimidation, she said, would not stop her reports.

Meanwhile, remigration activists from Save Europe Action staged a peaceful act of civil disobedience at the port entry in Algeciras, blockading the crossing to call on European governments to begin remigration.

Outside Ceuta's overrun temporary reception centre at Playa Del Trampolín, African border crossers held signs reading "ASILO" — asylum.

Full on-the-ground interviews and reports from Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto's coverage of Spain's migrant crisis will be published in the coming days.

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Planes, trains, automobiles — and at least five stops. That's what it takes to get Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to Ceuta, Spain, to cover the most important story in the world right now that the mainstream media won't touch. The catch? Those economy-class tickets are $3,000 apiece, and unlike the CBC, we don't have a billion taxpayer dollars lying around — we've got you. If you believe this unique, independent reporting is important, then please chip in what you can toward the $6,000 tab.

Donate $100 or more and we'll invite you to a live Zoom debrief with Alexa and Efrain this Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Mountain, where you can ask them anything.

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