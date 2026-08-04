Rock thrown at Rebel journalists covering Spain's migrant crisis

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Flores Monsanto travelled to Ceuta — the Spanish enclave on the North African coast — to document what happened when an estimated 60,000 illegal border crossers arrived in a matter of days.

The situation on the ground was unlike anything a typical mainstream media news crew would show you. Migrants were filmed jumping out of military convoys as Spanish soldiers attempted to transport them back to the Moroccan border. Many fled into the surrounding hills, where they remained hidden overnight.

CEUTA 🇪🇸: This is the reality on the ground here, many illegals watch you from the hills and mountains as 50k+ crossed into Spain over the last several days.



I filmed many of the eyes staring at the iconic beach front area. Exclusive report @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/nRHKV7j63v — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) August 3, 2026

Others camped openly on the beachfront rocks days after the initial mass crossing. In Ceuta's tourist district, three illegal migrants stopped a military truck to beg soldiers for food. The military response was minimal.

🇪🇸 CEUTA NOW: Three illegal migrants stopped a military truck in the heart of the tourist district to beg soldiers for food.



The military barely reacted.



Over the past few days, an estimated 60,000 migrants have crossed illegally into Ceuta, Spain, and the city was almost… pic.twitter.com/vTB5Ssg6eo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 3, 2026

Alexa entered one of Ceuta's migrant facilities, where hundreds of border crossers from across Africa were waiting for state-funded services. She conducted exclusive interviews asking how far into Europe they planned to travel.

🇪🇸 NOW IN CEUTA: I’m inside one of the city’s migrant facilities, where hundreds of illegal border crossers from across Africa are waiting to receive state-funded services.



I’m bringing you exclusive interviews—and asking the question few others will: How far into Europe are… pic.twitter.com/YJBCwPtVUw — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 3, 2026

At the land border between Morocco and Ceuta, she interviewed migrants about how the crossing had unfolded. One told her that Moroccan police didn't merely permit the crossing — they actively encouraged it. "Go, go, go to Ceuta," he said the officers had told people.

Rebel News' exclusive reporting came with risks, however.

💥CEUTA, SPAIN 🇪🇸: A ROCK WAS THROWN DIRECTLY AT ME while I was interviewing illegal Moroccan migrants beside the Spanish border—apparently from others watching above.



They tried to intimidate me.



It won’t work.



I will not be threatened, silenced, or chased away from reporting… pic.twitter.com/JYG9h7cmkP — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 2, 2026

While interviewing Moroccan migrants near the border, a rock was thrown directly at Alexa from individuals watching from above. These attempts at intimidation, she said, would not stop her reports.

Meanwhile, remigration activists from Save Europe Action staged a peaceful act of civil disobedience at the port entry in Algeciras, blockading the crossing to call on European governments to begin remigration.

Outside Ceuta's overrun temporary reception centre at Playa Del Trampolín, African border crossers held signs reading "ASILO" — asylum.

"ASILO" African illegal border crossers are here at the local beach holding signs for asylum in Ceuta, Spain 🇪🇸.



The Playa Del Trampolín, right beside city's temporary migrant reception center that is over run with hundreds of migrants all around the area. More soon… pic.twitter.com/JatWQm10EU — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) August 3, 2026

Full on-the-ground interviews and reports from Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto's coverage of Spain's migrant crisis will be published in the coming days.