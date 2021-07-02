WATCH: Ezra Levant talks attacks on Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth statues

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

Ezra Levant joined the newly-founded GB News channel to discuss the tearing down of statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Canada Day. While the statue of Queen Victoria was being pulled down, police did manage to make an arrest: apparently of a lone counter protester demonstrating against these divisive actions.

Ezra Levant explained how this destruction of symbols has been an ongoing theme in recent years during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, and how those most impacted by the attacks on Christian churches across the country have been those living on Indigenous land.

GB News launched in mid-June, 2021. The channel mixes news, analysis, opinion and debate.

