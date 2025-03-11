Ezra Levant tells Dinesh D'Souza how Trump could secure exclusive access to Alberta's oilsands

Ezra Levant joins Dinesh D'Souza at 25:15 of the show.

After nearly 10 years, Justin Trudeau's grip on Canada is finally coming to an end. Mark Carney, another globalist who served as a former board member of the World Economic Forum, is set to succeed Trudeau — at least temporarily.

Like Trudeau, Carney is likely to carry on the feud with the United States and President Donald Trump, destabilizing an otherwise excellent relationship between the two countries.

Joining Dinesh D'Souza, Ezra outlined how Trump can pursue an America first agenda that serves to benefit both countries.

“We're your number one source of foreign oil, which is why we have such a big trade deficit with you,” Ezra explained to Dinesh. But Canada's oilsands, the third largest proven supply in the world, is not something that can be brought back to the U.S. like a manufacturing job.

Instead, what Ezra proposes is a “deal of the century” — a way for the U.S. to keep competitors like China out of Canada's market by signing an exclusive access deal to Alberta's oilsands.

The catch for Canada? Use a portion of the money to meet NATO spending commitments.

Read more about Ezra's proposal in his new book, Deal of the Century: The America First Plan for Canada’s Oil Sands.

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!