Ezra Levant tells Glenn Beck how Canada-U.S. could strike $13 trillion oil deal

With tensions between Canada and the United States rising over border security, military spending and economic interest, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant joined Glenn Beck for a discussion on negotiations between the two nations — and why a feud with President Donald Trump benefits Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Trudeau doesn’t have the interest of getting a deal,” Ezra explained, pointing to the March 9 date of the PM's resignation. “He wants his final few weeks as prime minister to be, you know, an epic superhero coming to save Canada.”

This issue of Trudeau's ego spills over into border security and Trump's tariff threats, with the U.S. leader taking advantage of the Liberals' mismanagement of Canada to exploit Trudeau's weaknesses.

But Canada has a lot to offer the U.S., including massive reserves of oil and gas, something Ezra noted was a potential $13 trillion agreement. The possibility of this bold deal is the topic of Ezra's new book, Deal of the Century: The America First Plan for Canada’s Oil Sands, which is now available.

Ezra also proposed a way Trump could take aim at Trudeau himself, instead of dragging all Canadians and Americans into the spat.

“Trudeau loves going to America, if you took that away from him, Trudeau would be floored,” Ezra said, suggesting Trump issue an executive order targeting the Canadian leader, akin to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“You want to punish Trudeau, me too, I got some ideas. But don't punish all Canadians. Get all the oil you want, let's be good friends, and by the way, you do a $13 trillion deal to buy all our oil for 50 years, now we got some money to build up our armed forces and be your best buddies again like we were on D-Day, like we were in Afghanistan.”