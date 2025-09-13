Ezra Levant: The English are DONE with censorship

Hello and welcome to the hundreds of thousands of people, stretching for miles, in this great city.

And hello to the millions more who are watching, around the world, online!

And that’s part of the story, isn't it? The establishment media, the regime media, the legacy media, the government media — they haven’t mentioned this rally, they want to pretend it doesn’t exist.

Well, it exists! You exist! Even if the media party pretends you don’t!

And if the only source of news we had was the regime media, that would be a problem. But across the United Kingdom, and in my country of Canada, and around the world, a new generation of citizen journalists has arisen, to tell the other side of the story — whether it’s the Canadian truckers or the Dutch farmers or now, the mothers and grandmothers protesting outside Britain’s dangerous migrant hotels.

Just as establishment politicians have failed to loyally serve the people, establishment journalists have failed to honestly tell us about our world. But here’s the good news — each of you can be a journalist. If you have a cellphone with a video camera, you can be a journalist. If you have an X account, you can be a journalist. To fill in the blanks left by the media party. To tell the story of your own community. And to correct the regime media's many errors and lies.

Measured by the number of people who view his videos and documentaries, our host today, Tommy Robinson, is in fact Britain’s leading journalist. And the response from the regime — to simply call everyone a racist — just doesn’t seem to work anymore.

And more people will watch this rally online than will watch all of the official TV news stations, and newspapers in the U.K. combined!

It’s not easy being a dissident these days. Police will find ways to arrest you — even just for a post on social media. Thirty people a day in the UK are arrested for mean tweets. Some of them, like the mother Lucy Connolly, are sent to prison — for their words. This, in the country that gave us the Magna Carta, and set the standard for free speech. That’s why there are so many people around the world watching. Because we’re worried about Great Britain — the place that taught us about responsible government and freedom is losing both, and it’s painful to watch.

The British people are slow to anger; they’re polite; they believe in keeping calm and carrying on, they believe in a stiff upper lip. In fair play. As Kipling said in his poem The Beginnings, hating is not in the blood of the English. But even the English have had enough.

Some people want to ban Tommy Robinson, to silence him, to jail him, perhaps even worse. I don’t think he can get a fair trial anymore in U.K. courts — he has become the official scapegoat, the official enemy of the state. And yet he keeps going, warning his fellow countrymen.

The best time to have heeded Tommy’s warnings was 15 years ago. But the second-best time is now. And I think that’s actually happening. Mainstream politicians and journalists are now talking about stopping immigration, and even mass deportations and remigration. Politicians who used to support censorship, like the Online Safety Act, are now standing up for freedom. They now carefully and modestly support the things that they used to condemn Tommy Robinson for saying.

And we notice that.

Tommy was just ahead of his time.

That is my hope today. That the ideas that were censored, the debates that were forbidden, the news that was covered up, the marginalization of patriotic citizens, the bizarre preference for foreign people and foreign ideas over national ideas, my hope is that that era finally comes to an end.

And when the British people take back their country, you will be able to say you were there, at a turning point, you were there when the people decided, in their millions, to no longer be afraid to love their country.

Good luck — and keep fighting for freedom.