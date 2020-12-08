Ezra's secret Rebel handshake | Rebel News Store

Find secret Rebel News fans!

Use code LIVESTREAM for 10 per cent off your order from RebelNewsStore.com!

In this clip from a recent livestream, Ezra Levant took us shopping at our all-new online store.

Check Out Our New Store!



Get 10% off in our https://t.co/eOjejNQtGR with code "livestream." pic.twitter.com/fSlgQ441u1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 6, 2020

If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!