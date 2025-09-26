Family files lawsuit after toddler found dead in septic tank at licensed Ontario daycare

The Irwin family is suing multiple parties linked to the death of their two-year-old daughter, Vienna Rose Irwin, in a bid to seek justice and uncover the truth behind her tragic and untimely passing.

On May 25, 2023, Vienna was found dead in a closed-lid septic tank located in the toddler’s play yard of Watch Me Grow Daycare, a licensed facility near Cobourg, Ontario. Oddly, Vienna had not been reported missing and no one was searching for her when her mother, Claire Irwin, arrived for pickup. Police were not called immediately, and to date, no criminal charges have been laid.

With the criminal investigation closed, the Irwins filed a civil lawsuit on May 23, 2025, naming a broad list of defendants: the daycare’s owners Diane and Edward Dennis, staff members responsible for supervision, the tank and lid manufacturers, the excavation company, maintenance contractors, and the local public health unit responsible for inspections and oversight.

The family's statement of claim alleges that the septic tank — located directly within the children's outdoor play area — lacked proper safety measures. The riser was reportedly unsecured, missing tamper-proof screws, fall protection devices, or even basic warning signage. The suit also claims the daycare failed to properly supervise Vienna, maintain safety protocols, or employ sufficiently qualified staff.

According to the legal documents, Vienna’s fall into the septic tank occurred between 4:48 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in which she suffered a fatal injury.

The family is seeking $7 million in damages, including $1 million in special damages, $5 million in general damages, and $1 million in punitive damages.

The handling of Vienna’s death stands in stark contrast to recent incidents at other childcare facilities—such as the fatal drive-through tragedy in Richmond Hill, which prompted immediate safety measures—raising questions about why her case has not led to similar policy changes or swift accountability.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario's Chief Coroner, confirmed he led a Chief Coroner’s Review into the incident and issued recommendations to relevant ministries. That report, however, is not public unless the family chooses to release it.

Huyer stated that septic tank safety in licensed childcare settings was “specifically considered.”

Despite these internal reviews, the Irwin family is pushing for something more concrete: sworn testimony and legal accountability.

Without charges, this lawsuit is the only path left to uncover the full truth, to ensure no other child dies in the manner that Vienna did.