Far-left activists CLASH with Rebel News during Montreal's climate protest

Last week, student associations, along with far-left activists, organized a full week of protests in Montreal to draw attention to the government's perceived inaction on climate change.

On September 28, one of their protest events specifically targeted car culture. Coincidentally, during the same period, reports emerged of vandalism incidents involving SUVs in certain areas of Montreal.

The vandals deflated tires, applied paint, and left fake infraction notices on the vehicles. These notices cited concerns about excessive CO2 emissions and their impact on human, animal, and plant life.

WATCH: Montreal Riot Police are following the far-left march against Car Culture. Communists and Antifa have showed up.

On September 29, the largest protest of the week zeroed in on the issue of climate change. Participants viewed it as a platform to vent their frustrations in light of the persistent climate crisis. According to their website, they reject the "false solutions" offered by capitalists and governments.

Their demands encompass the removal of borders, the dismantling of oppressive systems, the shift away from capitalism, and the creation of post-capitalist alternatives. Their message concludes by encouraging individuals to channel their "climate rage" towards challenging capitalism.

"Why do you say I'm a fascist?"



"Why do you say I'm a fascist?"

I asked a question to a left-wing activist to understand why she was accusing me of being a fascist!

Rebel News was on the scene with private security to conduct interviews and report the other side of the story. Unfortunately, right from the beginning, the protesters reacted strongly to our presence and used various tactics to silence and push us away.

The police on the ground informed the Rebel team that they were understaffed and couldn't guarantee their protection.

LISTEN: Far-left activists for climate change with Antifa and communists shout "F*CK REBEL NEWS!" and interrupt our reporting with an anarchist flag and megaphones.



LISTEN: Far-left activists for climate change with Antifa and communists shout "F*CK REBEL NEWS!" and interrupt our reporting with an anarchist flag and megaphones.

Given the unstable situation with these far-left activists, the team decided to leave.