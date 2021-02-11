Fauci predicts vaccine will be available to general public by April

America’s leading expert on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicts that the coronavirus vaccine will be available to anyone in the general public by April.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show on Thursday, Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that a multipronged approach involving pharmacies, community centers and mobile units will quicken the pace of vaccination into the spring.

"I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call for [lack of] better wording, ‘open season,’ namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated," Fauci said.

NEWS🚨 Fauci suggests vaccines could be widely available to general population by April https://t.co/NZoXeYgvZl — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 11, 2021

Fauci said that it could take several more months beyond April to get the vaccine into everyone’s arms, stating “hopefully as we get into the middle and end of the summer we could’ve accomplished the goal of what we’re talking about, namely the overwhelming majority of people in this country having gotten vaccinated."

Fauci’s optimism for the availability of the vaccine in April is something he previously speculated on in December, when he predicted that the general public could receive vaccinations in widespread numbers as early as April. He stated at the time that if vaccinations proceeded as planned, the American population could reach herd immunity by the end of summer.

Fauci has estimated that it would require at least 75 to 80 per cent of the country’s population to be vaccinated before the public begins to see some semblance of normalcy.

According to data provided by the CDC, over 44.8 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the United States. Around 10.5 million people have received the two doses required for full protection. On Monday, President Biden stated that his administration is on track to surpassing its goal to administer 100 million doses of the vaccine during his first 100 days in office.

Fox News reports that a seven day moving average from the CDC recorded more than one million administrations of the vaccine every day from Jan. 24 to Feb. 5.