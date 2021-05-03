FBI, Portland police investigating alleged Antifa video containing death threat against mayor

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a message put out by a purported Antifa militant who threatened the life of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in a video. The video also contained the personal address of the mayor.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter last week, a man in a mask promises that the group he purportedly belongs to, Antifa, will continue to riot and cause more destruction until Wheeler resigns or is removed from office.

The video was released just days after Wheeler promised to unmask, arrest and prosecute Antifa members in response to the violence in the city, which is rapidly escalating into the wholesale destruction of local businesses.

As transcribed by the Daily Wire, the masked militant says:

Hello. We come to you as a small collective within the anarchist and antifascist community and I speak for the whole. As each individual may carry different ideologies and beliefs about how things could, should, or will be accomplished, we hope with this message to simply convey a few points that are commonly agreed upon within this community.

The mayor of this city is undeserving of his position. He has made it abundantly clear that windows to him are more important than human lives. But we are not just challenging the idea of having Ted as a mayor. We are challenging the idea of having mayors at all. We want abolition. Abolition is absolute. If peaceful marches, speeches and voting were enough to bring about [our] goal, then we would have already been there. Window smashing and riots are a necessary escalation when those in power have proven that they are unwilling to listen and have made the choice to ignore you. We are moving with a sense of urgency because not only is the system destroying us, it is destroying the very planet that we live on.

This movement encompasses the very liberation of all those oppressed by the system whether it be black, indigenous, Hispanic, etc. Nobody owns this movement, and wanting to or trying to claim ownership of this movement just leads to more division, which is counterproductive to all of our goals. We are on the same side though, and the more time we spend fighting each other, the less energy we have to fight the true enemy. So let’s start local with our own city’s failed leadership.

Ted, we are asking for the last time that you resign. If you ignore this message outright, the destruction to your precious way of life is going to escalate. Blood is already on your hands, Ted. The next time it may just be your own.

The Oregonian reports that the video is currently under investigation by Portland police with assistance from the FBI to track down the person or persons who produced it. The FBI released a statement to say that they cannot release any further information at this time, but urged members of the public with knowledge of the case to contact either the FBI or Portland Police Bureau.

The FBI is aware of the video and is assisting Portland Police Bureau in the investigation. Due to the on-going nature of the case, we have no further information to release at this time. Anyone with information as to the person or people responsible for this video are encouraged to contact the FBI or PPB. The FBI can be reached at (503) 224-4181 or via tips.fbi.gov.