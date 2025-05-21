Federal agency breached Charter rights by dismissing vaccine exemption requests: report

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed new reporting that shows the National Research Council breached two employees' Charter rights by dismissing their requests for religious exemptions from vaccine mandates.

As detailed by Blacklock's Reporter, a labour board has ruled that the agency violated the Charter of Rights by disregarding two Christian employees' applications for exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates on multiple occasions.

The Christian employees reportedly objected to the source of cells used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Lise explained why it's crucial that Canadians come forward to demand accountability from the federal government for enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"This is what it's going to take Canada, is for every single person that was unfairly persecuted during this time to take action and make them write you cheques," she said.

Lise went on: "This just goes to show you the depravity of these institutions that would just hold up their hands and be like 'Listen, I'm just doing my job.' Well, doing your job shouldn't violate the rights of others. If you have to violate the rights of others to 'just do your job,' maybe consider getting another job."

An adjudicator for the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, Patricia Harewood, noted her reasoning behind the ruling. "Being placed on leave without pay because of a sincerely held religious belief interferes with freedom of religion in a way that is more than trivial or insubstantial,” she wrote.

The National Research Council will be forced to negotiate terms of a settlement for the employees as part of the ruling.