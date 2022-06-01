Federal government knew by mid-December that vaccines wouldn't prevent Omicron transmission

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

According to an inquiry of ministry, by mid-December 2021, just two weeks after imposing a vaccine requirement on all air and rail travellers, the Public Health Agency of Canada had strong evidence that vaccine effectiveness against omicron infection and symptomatic disease was low.

The response to the inquiry posed by Conservative MP for Oshawa, Colin Carrie, was read into the official Hansard record just one day after the Liberal-NDP coalition in the House voted down a Conservative motion brought forward by health critic Melissa Lantsman to eliminate the vaccine mandate for air and rail travel.

Conservative MP @MelissaLantsman slams Trudeau's Health Minister for their ban of the unvaxxed from boarding a plane and train.



Response:“173k, this is the number that could have been avoided in the US, had they had a higher vaccinated rate like we do”https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/6mAyrEFBV3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 31, 2022

Carrie forced the government to divulge when agencies and ministries became aware that vaccinations would not be effective in stopping the spread of Covid-19, what the feds consider fully vaccinated, and what government uses as definitions of "cases," "sick person," and "vaccine."

Half a month after the feds brought in a travel ban on the approximately 6 million Canadian citizens who either are unvaccinated to Covid-19 or who think their vaccination status is a matter to keep between themselves and their doctor and not themselves, the government and their flight attendant, the data became clear to health agencies that vaccination would not be effective in stopping the spread or symptoms of Covid-19.

According to the official Hansard record:

"The omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first reported in southern Africa in November 2021 and officially designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern with the Greek letter omicron on November 26, 2021. Within days of its appearance, preliminary analysis suggested that the variant may have a transmission advantage as compared to the delta variant of concern, though it would be some weeks later that vaccine effectiveness in terms of preventing transmission of omicron could be confirmed. By mid-December 2021, the Public Health Agency of Canada had sufficient evidence, including from international sources, that vaccine effectiveness against omicron infection and symptomatic disease after an mRNA primary series was lower than that for the delta variant."

Health Canada relies on the vaccine manufacturers for the definition of Covid-19 vaccines:

"COVID-19 vaccines are defined by the manufacturer, and their intended use described in the product monograph, or label, as part of the information required when seeking regulatory authorization for these products in Canada. Health Canada, as a regulatory body, determines the terms and conditions under which a COVID-19 vaccine may be authorized for sale in Canada, based on an evaluation of the safety, efficacy and quality of that vaccine. There is no federal definition for a COVID-19 vaccine outside of what the product label describes, and as authorized by Health Canada."

The government does not a have a metric or proper definition of herd immunity, and indicates Canadians may never reach it in the eyes of Canada's health agencies:

"Given the frequently changing context of COVID-19 variants of concern globally and the evolving science, which affects the understanding and measurement of immunity of individuals and population protection against COVID-19, including the variable and changing duration of immunity conferred by vaccination and infection-acquired immunity, the Government of Canada does not have a definition of herd immunity specific to COVID-19. The Canadian Immunization Guide, developed based on the recommendations and statements of expert advisory committees, including the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Committee to Advise on Tropical Medicine and Travel, refers to herd immunity in general for a number of viruses; it was developed prior to COVID-19 and is not specific to or directly applicable to COVID-19."

For some good news, the Canadian Government has not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated to mean doubled dosed and boosted:

"The Government of Canada’s definition for a fully vaccinated person entering Canada considers a traveller fully vaccinated if they have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine accepted for travel, a combination of accepted vaccines, or at least one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and have received a second dose at least 14 days before entering Canada. The definition of a fully vaccinated person for border entry purposes into Canada came into force on July 5, 2021 and has not changed; it remains in effect until further notice."

The feds also indicate what we have known all along; that cases are not sick people and do not indicate an infection, let alone a symptomatic one:

"The government uses standard definitions for confirmed, probable, reinfection, deceased and resolved cases of COVID-19. These national case definitions use the standard terminology of “case” for national surveillance of COVID-19; the case definitions do not refer to a definition for “sick person”, and this was not included in previous case definitions."

Rebel News, in partnership with the Democracy Fund, is fighting these unscientific vaccine mandates through a series of strategic lawsuits. To contribute to this human rights initiative, please consider making a tax-deductible donation at www.FightVaccinepassports.com.