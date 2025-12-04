Federal 'green' government chauffeured by foreign-made SUVs; ministers assigned only two EVs

A newly released order paper response shows the federal cabinet and senior bureaucracy are clinging to a fleet dominated by gas-burning SUVs and imported vehicles while preaching net-zero emissions to everyone else.

The response to Q-453, asked by Conservative MP Eric Duncan and tabled December 3, lays out in black and white what ministers and top officials are actually being chauffeured in as of October 17, 2025.

Spoiler: it’s not exactly a convoy of cutting-edge Canadian-made EVs.

Ministers are currently assigned 27 vehicles, costing taxpayers $1.24 million. The list includes:

Eight Ford Explorers (2020–2022 model years)

A parade of Toyota Highlanders

Multiple Mitsubishi Outlanders

Kia Sorentos and Sportages

Only two EVs in the entire ministerial fleet: a 2023 Kia EV6 and a 2024 Toyota BZ4X

Not a single one of these ministerial vehicles was manufactured in Canada — except one 2021 Toyota RAV4. So much for “Elbows Up!"

Beyond cabinet, there are 80 vehicles in the full executive fleet — meaning 63 senior bureaucrats get their own dedicated cars on top of ministers. All for a total cost of $3.7 million.

This second list reads like a dealership inventory:

Dozens more Ford Explorers

A wall of Toyota Highlanders

Chrysler Pacificas (at least these ones are Canadian made)

A handful of Chevy Bolts, Blazers, and Cadillac Lyriqs

Kia EV6s and EV9s

Nissan Ariya

Despite Ottawa’s emissions sermons and a ban on gas-powered vehicles proposed by the feds, the fleet is comprised of overwhelmingly internal combustion SUVs, bought well into the net-zero era.

Q-453 also asked for the government’s official policy on buying Canadian-made vehicles.

The response? Bureaucratic mush.

No commitment to favour Canadian manufacturing, no requirement to prioritize EVs, and nothing resembling a net-zero procurement plan beyond vague “greening government” language.

Net zero for thee; Ford Explorer for me.