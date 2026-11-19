Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), the Liberal government's economic development agency for British Columbia, is owed $69.2 million on repayable contributions, and most of it traces back to COVID-19 relief.

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen of Cloverdale—Langley City submitted order paper question Q-1497, and the agency's November 18 response supplied the figures.

Of the money owed, $68.9 million sits in 515 agreements that are more than a year past due.

In all, 531 agreements are in default. Five hundred of them came from the COVID-19 Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, which accounts for 71 per cent of the money owed.

Another 101 agreements are with recipients that have gone bankrupt or shut down. They owe $19 million.

Since August 2021, PacifiCan says it has recovered $22.3 million. It has written off $870,000 across 24 agreements and settled two others for less than was owed, losing $861,000.

The agency withheld the names of the recipients under the Access to Information Act.

In a separate response to Jansen, Q-1496, PacifiCan said 22 active agreements worth $65.5 million are rated medium-high or high risk. None of those payments has been put on hold or reduced.