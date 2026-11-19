Between January 1 and September 8 of this year, Equipping the Persecuted recorded 4,216 Christians killed in Nigeria. That’s one every 86 minutes. The group, which gets aid into Christian villages after they’re attacked, says more than 5 million Christians have been driven from their homes and more than 600 Christian communities have been destroyed or emptied. Even Open Doors, using a narrower count, found that more Christians were killed for their faith in Nigeria last year than in the rest of the world combined.

You’ve probably heard almost nothing about it. The mainstream media doesn’t cover it, and it isn’t talked about in our churches.

So we went to see for ourselves.

I recorded this video in the Frankfurt airport on November 3, two days into the trip, with my videographer Lincoln Jay behind the camera. We were on our way to Abuja, and we couldn’t tell you then. Kidnapping for ransom is a business in Nigeria, and two Western journalists carrying cameras are exactly what the kidnappers look for. Ottawa tells Canadians to avoid all travel to 24 of Nigeria’s 36 states because of terrorism, kidnapping and armed attacks. Plateau State, where we filmed, is on that list. So we kept quiet, kept moving, and held this video back.

Here’s one example of what Christians there are living with. In June 2025, more than 100 gunmen armed with AK-47s attacked Yelwata, a Christian farming village in Benue State, overnight. They set homes on fire with families asleep inside. Nigeria has charged nine men with terrorism over the attack, and its prosecutors say about 150 people were killed. The government’s own investigator told the court it was over 200. I stood in front of the memorial wall in that village. It lists more than 270 names.

If the government can’t settle on how many of its own people were murdered in a single night, how is it going to protect the ones still living there?

The people doing the protecting are Christians helping Christians. Rebel News has worked with The Nazarene Fund for almost a decade, starting in northern Iraq after the ISIS genocide. In 2019 I went back to show you what the hundreds of thousands of dollars you raised had done. This time we travelled with The Nazarene Fund and its partner on the ground, Equipping the Persecuted, into the villages, the churches and the camps where the survivors now live.

Our reports from Nigeria are coming. You’ll see what we saw.

Stand with them

Your donations to The Nazarene Fund’s Nigeria appeal go to the persecuted Christians we met. They pay for food and medical supplies, for schooling and care for widows and orphans, and for early-warning sirens that give a village a few minutes’ notice before the attackers arrive. Donations qualify for a tax receipt through The Democracy Fund.

Getting a reporter and a videographer in and out of Nigeria alive takes serious security and expensive insurance. If you’d also like to help pay for our reporting, you can do that below.