Federal polling shows Canadians souring on immigration, asylum system

A newly released federal public opinion report shows Canadians are growing increasingly negative about immigration levels and more skeptical of the country’s asylum system.

The research, published through Library and Archives Canada, reflects a noticeable shift in public sentiment, with concerns now centred on housing, affordability, and strain on public services rather than cultural issues.

According to the report, a majority of Canadians believe immigration levels are too high, with concerns driven largely by “pressure on public services,” job competition, and housing shortages.

Skepticism is also rising when it comes to asylum seekers. Nearly half of respondents—48%—said Canada is accepting too many asylum claimants, while 41% said the same about resettled refugees.

At the same time, confidence in the system appears to be weakening. Canadians are increasingly likely to believe that some refugee claims are not legitimate, reflecting broader concerns about how the system is managed.

The report also highlights a growing tension in public opinion: while many Canadians still acknowledge immigration’s economic role, there is rising concern about whether current levels are sustainable.

Two-thirds of respondents agreed that immigration is placing too much pressure on infrastructure and public services, and many said the government should prioritize unemployed Canadians over bringing in additional workers.

Despite this shift, the report notes Canadians remain divided. Roughly half still believe immigration is necessary to address labour shortages and support economic growth, particularly as the population ages.