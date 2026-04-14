Feds gave taxpayer cash to employers convicted of hiring illegal workers

The federal government has confirmed it handed out taxpayer-funded subsidies to employers later convicted of hiring workers not authorized to work in Canada.

In response to order paper question Q-885, Employment and Social Development Canada admitted that at least two employers who received funding under the Canada Summer Jobs program were later convicted of violations.

One of them, 1323771 Alberta Limited, operating as a Dairy Queen in Peace River, received $30,375 in 2021–2022 to create 10 youth jobs. The government noted the funding application was processed before the 2021 conviction.

Another company, Canadale Nurseries Limited, received $79,682 across 10 projects since 2015, creating 35 youth jobs. In that case, the government said the conviction involved an individual employee rather than the company itself.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed it also provided funding to an employer caught using illegal labour.

Ichiboshi L.P.C. Ltd., based in Caraquet, New Brunswick, received a repayable contribution of more than $76,000 in 2024, including both federal and provincial funding.