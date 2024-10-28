Feds say household cats are an ‘ecological peril’

Environment and Climate Change Canada considers household cats an “ecological peril,” according to a new report. It complained that tens of thousands of pet cats were roaming Canadian cities hunting birds.

“How can urban green spaces help birds in cities?” asked the report Green Cities: Benefits For All. “How can we reduce bird deaths due to cats?”

The report described cats as “predators on the prowl.” It included a photo montage of a large household cat glaring at a peaceful suburban street.

“Urban greenspaces provide food and shelter for migratory birds but they can face many threats like predation by outdoor cats,” wrote the department. Migratory birds may spend months in cities, it said. “They need safe places to regrow flight feathers.”

“Why do we find so many birds in cities?” asked the report. “Many Canadian cities are along migratory routes.” Researchers were “uncovering how important high quality urban greenspaces are for migratory birds that stop over in cities,” it said.

The report claimed tens of thousands of household cats roam the typical Canadian city, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “Did you know there could be up to 48,000 cats roaming in Gatineau, Québec, according to researchers’ estimates?” asked Green Cities.

“Most cats avoid parks and stay close to buildings,” wrote the department. “This puts birds that visit backyard feeders at greater risk of predation. Others roam across areas as large as 38 hectares in southwest Ontario.”

The report proposed no remedy, as pets are regulated by municipal bylaws. Federal research will “explore how neighbourhoods can protect and restore nature in cities,” said Green Cities. It did not elaborate.

Canadians keep 8.5 million cats nationwide, according to the Canadian Animal Health Institute. A 2023 federal study found a majority (53%) of households with pets owned a cat.

Rates of cat ownership were highest in Atlantic Canada (50%) followed by Québec (41%), British Columbia (39%) Saskatchewan and Manitoba (30%), Ontario (30%) and Alberta (23%).

Albertans were most likely to own dogs, said the report Public Opinion Research With Canadians On Pet Trade by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Ontarians were most likely to keep rodents. Saskatchewan and Manitoba residents were most likely to keep fish.