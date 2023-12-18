Fire devastates Los Angeles neighborhood church, toy drive for children continues

L.A. County Fire Department

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A fire broke out in a Los Angeles neighborhood early in the morning, causing extensive damage to a church and disrupting a Christmas toy drive planned by Victory Outreach Pomona. Fire crews reached the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Initially, they attempted an intensive interior assault on the fire, but as the situation worsened with the roof collapsing around 20 minutes later, they had to switch to a defensive approach, as reported by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Fox News reports.

"As some of you might have heard, this morning our church building caught on fire and it was redeemed a total loss. We will be postponing our service this morning and our 'Believe' play & toy giveaway until further notice," the church posted on Facebook. "Please join us in prayer for our pastors and our church."

According to the fire department, the entire fire was extinguished by 6:13 a.m.

Although the church was completely destroyed, the toy distribution event has been rearranged to take place on Sunday evening.

"It was tragic to lose our church, but we know what's left standing is the church and all of us came together, including our pastors and said 'We're going to continue on with the event,' so you are invited," the church posted in a video on Facebook, adding that the firefighters who helped put out the blaze would attend the event to hand out toys.

"We are continuing to march forward and continuing to be the light here in the city of Pomona and the world. Amen and God Bless," the church posted.

Fire officials stated that there were no reported injuries and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.