Fire floor-crossing Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux!
Matt Jeneroux betrayed Conservative voters after he assured them he had no plans to switch to the Liberals, claiming he intended to step away from politics for family reasons — only to later announce he'd crossed the floor.
Four months ago, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux went on record and denied everything. Rumours were swirling that he was going to cross the floor. He had met with Mark Carney. Conservative sources said pressure was building.
And what did he say? He said he was resigning. He said there was no coercion. He said he was stepping away for family reasons. He explicitly denied that he was defecting to the Liberals.
That was November. Now here we are in February.
He didn’t resign. He didn’t put it to the people. He crossed the floor to Mark Carney’s Liberals.
So what changed? Because the voters of Edmonton Riverbend certainly didn’t. They voted Conservative. They voted for affordability. For safe streets. For a strong resource sector.
They did not vote for a Liberal government propped up by backroom negotiations.
And let’s add something else — Matt Jeneroux doesn’t even live in the community he represents. He lives in British Columbia.
So let’s get this straight: he denied he was going to defect. He said he was leaving politics for family. He doesn’t reside in the riding, and now he’s helping deliver more power to a Liberal government that Riverbend rejected.
An ethical man would have resigned the moment he decided to switch parties. He would have triggered a by-election. He would have asked voters for a new mandate under a new banner.
That’s the democratic way. Instead, he kept the seat. That seat doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to the voters.
If you believe elected officials should actually represent the people who elected them — if you believe honesty still matters — go to FireMatt.com, add your name to the petition and demand he resign.
Let Edmonton Riverbend decide who represents them.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-02-18 17:26:36 -0500 FlagCrossing the floor is far too easy. He was elected to represent his constituents, not his own ambitions. Defecting to the Liberals was done without consulting them. Would what he did come under the legal definition of fraud?