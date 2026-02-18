Fire floor-crossing Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux!

Four months ago, Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux went on record and denied everything. Rumours were swirling that he was going to cross the floor. He had met with Mark Carney. Conservative sources said pressure was building.

And what did he say? He said he was resigning. He said there was no coercion. He said he was stepping away for family reasons. He explicitly denied that he was defecting to the Liberals.

That was November. Now here we are in February.

He didn’t resign. He didn’t put it to the people. He crossed the floor to Mark Carney’s Liberals.

So what changed? Because the voters of Edmonton Riverbend certainly didn’t. They voted Conservative. They voted for affordability. For safe streets. For a strong resource sector.

They did not vote for a Liberal government propped up by backroom negotiations.

And let’s add something else — Matt Jeneroux doesn’t even live in the community he represents. He lives in British Columbia.



So let’s get this straight: he denied he was going to defect. He said he was leaving politics for family. He doesn’t reside in the riding, and now he’s helping deliver more power to a Liberal government that Riverbend rejected.

An ethical man would have resigned the moment he decided to switch parties. He would have triggered a by-election. He would have asked voters for a new mandate under a new banner.

That’s the democratic way. Instead, he kept the seat. That seat doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to the voters.

If you believe elected officials should actually represent the people who elected them — if you believe honesty still matters — go to FireMatt.com, add your name to the petition and demand he resign.

Let Edmonton Riverbend decide who represents them.