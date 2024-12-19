Firebombed again! Montreal synagogue targeted as antisemitic attacks surge

In Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Montreal, the Beth Tikvah synagogue has been targeted in a second firebombing attack. Reported to police just before 3 a.m., the incident caused minor damage but has left the Jewish community deeply concerned about rising antisemitic violence.

Also, on the other side of the street, a Jewish advocacy group called Federation CJA had one of their windows smashed.

Rabbi Zeitz reflected on the tragic recurrence: “Unfortunately, this is like on the anniversary of the first firebombing, and it’s happening to us now. If there are no consequences for these kinds of evil deeds, they’ll just perpetuate and even grow. People often don’t know what they’re protesting for; they lack facts and respect for others’ rights, leading to destruction of property and basic human values.”

An Anti-Semitic attack took place on a synagogue in Montreal



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/ePDdxGUnXr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 9, 2023

The attack follows months of heightened antisemitic incidents in Montreal, including vandalism, threats, and demonstrations with hate-filled slogans. Co-president Keren Ritter described the congregation’s reaction: “We all woke up to the news being notified that there was an incident at the synagogue. And of course, we were very concerned and alarmed. We rushed over, and thank goodness nobody was hurt, but of course, there was damage, and it was an act of violence. We were very stressed.”

Jamie Matlin, co-president also of the congregation Beth Tikvah, provided details of the damage: “The window near the front door was broken. An incendiary device was thrown inside the building. There was some damage to the door and entryway.”

Despite the trauma, Keren Ritter emphasized the community’s strength: “We are a strong community. We won’t be intimidated by acts of hate, and we will rally together and come out of this strong.” Yet, she expressed concern about the broader implications: “When things are allowed to happen, they escalate. It might be a green light for people to be more violent and hateful. That has to stop.”

Jamie Matlin concluded with a call to action: “Words are not enough. We need action, and we need consequences for actions like this.”