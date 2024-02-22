FL Gov. DeSantis proposes Constitutional amendment for Congressional term limits

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is advocating for the introduction of term limits for the state's congressional representatives.

DeSantis said he believes that Florida's initiative to endorse amendments for this purpose, as outlined in Article V of the Constitution, will soon inspire other states to do the same.

“At the invitation of the U.S. Term Limits organization, I traveled today to encourage other state legislators to follow Florida’s lead and pass a resolution to call for a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits,” DeSantis posted on X. “We will never turn our country around if we don’t change the incentives in DC.”

Addressing the media on Tuesday, DeSantis stated that having “traveled the country in the last year, the number of people that have asked about support for term limits is incredible. It was something that came up all the time.”

“I was just in Indiana today meeting with some of the senators there. Their House has done it. I think their Senate’s gonna do it, too,” he continued. “North Carolina, I believe one of the Houses has done it. So I was able to meet with some of the senators here because I think this is something that the people in the states have the ability to propose changes to discipline Washington. The Founding Fathers structured the Constitution like that for a reason. I think it’s something that would get huge support.”

“And the one thing I’ve noticed is it doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent, male, female, white, black, rich, poor — people support term limits for members of Congress,” he concluded. “We’ve seen what’s happened up there. It’s been really poor performance for decades now. The incentives are not right. We need to change the incentives. Term limits is one way to do it. And so my hope is that states, particularly states that want to see big changes in Washington, will use the power that they have to advance these really important proposals, like term limits. But we have the ability in the states working together, to propose some really important changes, that are gonna be beneficial to this country.”

WATCH: