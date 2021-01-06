Florida governor channels Trump in response to CNN reporter

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has been a longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. The governor received strong backing from the president during his campaign against Democrat Andrew Gillium during the 2018 gubernatorial elections, helping him achieve a very narrow victory in the process.

Since then, DeSantis has continued his close relationship with Trump, with the state having some of the least restrictive COVID-19 measures in the country. The lack of severe restrictions, like those seen in other states, has served as a lightning rod for criticism of the governor by the mainstream media.

Host Ezra Levant examined this feud between DeSantis and the media in a Rebel News DAILY Livestream after a back-and-forth exchange between the governor and a CNN reporter.