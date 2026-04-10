Former Conservative MP Gladu facing backlash after joining Carney Liberals

Marilyn Gladu's move makes her the fourth Conservative to defect since October and brings the Liberals within one seat of a majority in the House of Commons.

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  |   April 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed longtime Conservative MP for Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu, crossing the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals.

Many in her traditionally Conservative riding have reacted with shock and anger, calling it a betrayal. Critics have highlighted her past socially conservative positions, criticism of vaccine mandates, opposition to the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy protests, and other views that clash with Liberal policy.

Conservatives accused her of abandoning her principles for political gain, with Pierre Poilievre condemning Carney's "backroom deals." Poilievre added that he feels badly for her constituents, who voted for the Conservative vision of an “affordable and safe Canada.”

Sheila criticized Gladu for explicitly condemning the Liberals even within the past few months before ultimately joining them. "I found that clip of Gladu just giving it to Evan Solomon, and now I guess they're best friends," she said.

"What kind of bizarre-o world am I in? I'm not hard of remembering Marilyn. I admired her, I thought she's one of the most solid, unashamed Conservatives there was. Life if they can get her, they can get anybody," Sheila continued.

Gladu's move to join the Carney Liberals follows fellow Conservatives Chris d'Entremont, Michael Ma, and Matt Jeneroux also crossing the floor to join the Liberals over the past several months.

Fire Marilyn Gladu!

7,627 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
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Marilyn Gladu didn’t just change parties — she betrayed every single voter who trusted her to stand for Conservative principles, turning her back on them to prop up the very Liberal agenda she was elected to fight. After campaigning on one set of values, she flipped the moment it suited her ambition, even though she herself demanded by-elections for MPs who cross the floor — a standard she now refuses to face. This is a blatant, undemocratic power grab that strips her constituents of the representation they actually voted for, and it reeks of hypocrisy, opportunism, and contempt for the people she was supposed to serve. Voters in Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong deserve accountability, not backroom political maneuvering. Shame on Marilyn Gladu!

Will you sign?

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