Former Conservative MP Gladu facing backlash after joining Carney Liberals

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed longtime Conservative MP for Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu, crossing the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals.

Many in her traditionally Conservative riding have reacted with shock and anger, calling it a betrayal. Critics have highlighted her past socially conservative positions, criticism of vaccine mandates, opposition to the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy protests, and other views that clash with Liberal policy.

Conservatives accused her of abandoning her principles for political gain, with Pierre Poilievre condemning Carney's "backroom deals." Poilievre added that he feels badly for her constituents, who voted for the Conservative vision of an “affordable and safe Canada.”

Sheila criticized Gladu for explicitly condemning the Liberals even within the past few months before ultimately joining them. "I found that clip of Gladu just giving it to Evan Solomon, and now I guess they're best friends," she said.

"What kind of bizarre-o world am I in? I'm not hard of remembering Marilyn. I admired her, I thought she's one of the most solid, unashamed Conservatives there was. Life if they can get her, they can get anybody," Sheila continued.

Gladu's move to join the Carney Liberals follows fellow Conservatives Chris d'Entremont, Michael Ma, and Matt Jeneroux also crossing the floor to join the Liberals over the past several months.