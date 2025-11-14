Former Montréal 'Antifa' candidate reportedly added to watch list
Despite the controversy surrounding his posts on social media, Sergio Da Silva remained an active candidate in Montréal's municipal election. Transition Montréal’s leadership publicly defended him, characterizing his statements as “colourful,” only for Da Silva to later repeat a claim that he was added to a watch list.
Recent information has brought renewed attention to Sergio Da Silva, a former candidate presented under the Transition Montréal banner in the recent mayoral race.
An earlier report highlighted several posts from Da Silva’s X account (formerly Twitter), in which he appeared to promote hatred and violence. In the posts reviewed, Da Silva called for the killing of local transphobes and, in other instances, advocated for deadly violence against politicians who used the term “woke” in their platforms or who, in his view, failed to present adequate plans to address climate change or expand access to public health care.
Following the publication of the report, sources claimed that Da Silva was placed on a watch list restricting him from travelling outside the country. It remains unclear whether this measure involves U.S. authorities, Canadian agencies, or both. These claims could not be independently confirmed, as such lists are confidential.
Shortly after the Rebel News report aired, TVA — a major mainstream Québec media outlet — broadcast an interview with the leader of Transition Montréal regarding Da Silva’s comments. During the segment, TVA displayed Rebel News’ edited compilation of the candidate’s posts on screen.
Despite the controversy surrounding the posts, Da Silva remained an active candidate in the municipal race and ultimately secured 9.4% of the vote. Transition Montréal’s leadership publicly defended him, characterizing his statements as “colourful.”
A newly surfaced podcast has added further concerns.
In the recording — viewed only a handful of times at the time of the report — Da Silva is seen handling a knife and reiterating the claim that he was added to a watch list following the public exposure of his posts.
During the same podcast, Da Silva denied the existence of the controversial Sunday street prayers that have sparked public debate in Quebec. He also repeated statements suggesting that politicians who “divide the people” should be killed rather than removed democratically.
This entire story sheds light on the rise of radicalization in Quebec, particularly in the Montréal area. It highlights a concerning trend: segments of the population appear willing to normalize or defend such extreme rhetoric, while U.S. authorities seem to have taken the potential threat more seriously.
