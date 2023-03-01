WATCH: Former NT cop faces court over 'FAKE' vaccine passport meme

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any crazier in Alice Springs, we found a former police officer who is facing court after being found with what was clearly a joke Covid vaccine passport on her phone.

Leah Tomkins served 11 years on the Northern Territory police force before running afoul of the law after being sent a meme.

The meme, found on her phone, was a fake Covid vaccination certificate that had obviously been made as a joke.

The fake passport listed the holder’s name and date of birth as “Go F$%$ Yourself”.

“Someone sent it to me, and it was on my phone,” Tomkins told me.

She added that it was clearly a joke.

She had never identified as “Go F$%$ Yourself” or tried to pass herself off as a person of that name.

But her superior officers did not think the mock vaccination certificate was funny.

Despite the crime wave sweeping Alice Springs, officers still found the time and resources to bring charges against Tomkins who has since quit the force.

Police charged Tomkins with deception to obtain benefit, knowingly having a forged Covid vaccine document, and unlawfully causing modification of data held in a computer.

She will appear in the Alice Springs magistrates court next month.

“I don’t believe it’s in the public interest at all,” Tomkins told me.

A local NT officer, Superintendent Blackwell, spoken to by Rebel News did not want to comment on the case other than to say that charging Tomkins “was our policy at the time”.

