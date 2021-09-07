WATCH: Former Trades Hall president BLASTS Aussie unions over Covid response

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up Brisbane Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Brisbane, Australia! Donate

One of Australia's most experienced unionists has attacked Trade Unions across the country for their silence throughout the pandemic.

John Wilson served as President of Canberra Trades Hall and was also a Senior Industrial Officer for the Federated Clerks Union.

In a passionate three-minute interview, Mr Wilson told Rebel News in Brisbane:

"They've said nothing, and they've done nothing. They're part of this sellout.

And there's going to be a reckoning.

They will not survive this."

Mr Wilson finished with: