BRUCE PARDY: Free speech does NOT protect 'imminent threats of violence'

A Queen's University law professor expressed disdain for the "hate speech" concept, noting threats of violence is already a criminal offence.

Rebel News
  |   December 29, 2024   |   News Analysis

Free speech does not protect people who threaten imminent violence against others, says one law professor and freedom advocate. Since October 7, 2023, Hamas sympathizers have shamed and intimidated Jewish Canadians and other ethnic groups for not backing their ideology.

Elected officials and law enforcement have refused to take meaningful action against these hate marches. As a result, synagogue arsons, school shootings, and calls for genocide have become commonplace in Canada, especially Toronto and Montreal.

Bruce Pardy, a Queen's University Law Professor, says the problem intensifies when something becomes a political matter. "Then the law is not being neutral anymore."

Those who called out the antisemitic barbarity were shunned, arrested, and sometimes ridiculed for taking a stand through peaceful protest. Rebel News reporters have been arrested several times this year in their coverage of these protests. Meanwhile, few arrests have taken place on the other side.

"If there are people who are actually making threats ... that might suggest that the law is not being applied the way we would like to imagine it," Pardy told the publication. "And if you have laws that are not being applied evenly, regardless of the political orientations or the identities of the speakers, that's not good either."

Pardy suggests that's part and parcel for how our system is evolving. "It's all tied up with laws about equity, hate speech and social justice," he said.

The law professor expressed a vehement disdain for the "hate speech" concept, as intimidating or threatening others with violence is already a criminal offence. "That's the proper line to draw, and still be able to say that you live in a free country," he said.

"My inclination is not to throw away free speech," reiterated Pardy, "because once free speech gets weaponized, it will likely come back to bite you."

PETITION: Deport Hamas!

46,069 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.

Will you sign?

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.