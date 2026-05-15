Free Speech Union intervenes after Ezra Levant blocked from entering UK

The UK-based Free Speech Union says it has taken up the case of Rebel News founder Ezra Levant after British authorities reportedly refused him entry to the United Kingdom ahead of the “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London.

In a statement posted Thursday on X, the organization said Levant’s Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) had been denied, prompting him to spend £1,000 on an expedited visa application in an attempt to board a flight scheduled for later that evening.

According to the Free Speech Union, the UK Home Office had still not responded to the application as of Thursday afternoon.

The organization argued that refusing Levant entry would amount to a violation of free expression principles, noting that the Canadian journalist has no criminal convictions and has never advocated violence or terrorism.

The group also pushed back against recent rhetoric from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described some individuals barred from attending the protest as “far-right agitators intent on coming to the UK to spew extremist views.”

The Free Speech Union said Levant does not fit that description and suggested his outspoken support for Israel may have contributed to the scrutiny surrounding his application.

We have taken up the case of @ezralevant, a Gold member of the @SpeechUnion who has been refused entry to the UK to attend the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally tomorrow. After his ESTA was refused, he paid £1,000 to the Home Office to expedite a visa application because his flight is… — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) May 15, 2026

The statement also drew a comparison to American political commentator Hasan Piker, claiming he has not faced similar restrictions despite past controversies surrounding his political rhetoric and an upcoming speaking engagement in the UK.

Levant is one of several foreign commentators and activists reportedly facing travel restrictions related to the London demonstration. Concerns have mounted among critics of the Starmer government that Britain’s ETA and visa systems are increasingly being used to police political speech rather than genuine security threats.

🚨FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Independent Press Gallery condemns Starmer government for banning foreign journalists and commentators from UKhttps://t.co/0vjOkL131d pic.twitter.com/DkrvFxUXQ0 — Independent Press Gallery (@IndependentPG) May 14, 2026

The Home Office has not publicly commented on Levant’s case.