Freedom Convoy gets backing from cryptocurrency community through Tallycoin

The Freedom Convoy in Canada has found unexpected backers from the cryptocurrency community in the form of a group of Canadian Bitcoin evangelists calling themselves “HonkHonkHodl”.

On Twitter, where the group operates a public-facing account, the Bitcoiners describe themselves as an initiative to “orange pill Canadian truckers,” or essentially to initiate the public into freedom from centralized finance and embrace monetary sovereignty — as opposed to the blue pill, which represents fiat currency, debts, and legacy financial systems.

According to Fortune, HonkHonkHodl is made up of a group of four cryptocurrency evangelists — Greg Booth, Jeff Foss, and two pseudonymous men by the names of Nobody Cariboo and BTC Sessions, who developed a crowdfunding campaign on Tallycoin to support the Freedom Convoy.

“Legacy financial infrastructure…can be politicized and clamped down upon,” the group stated on the Tallycoin fundraiser. “Bitcoin is truly censorship-resistant. Don’t allow your voices to be silenced.”

It’s worth noting that the move to support the convoy through Bitcoin was not established in the wake of GoFundMe’s unceremonious deplatforming of the convoy’s $10-million plus crowdfund, but was instead established independently of that — in preparation of the left-wing crowdfunding platform’s move.

Since its launch, the HonkHonkHodl crypto fundraiser on Tallycoin has received a number of high-profile donations including from Jesse Powell, the cofounder and CEO of the Kraken crypto exchange to the tune of $43,592.

On Twitter, Powell expressed his support for the Freedom Convoy, tweeting: ““Fix the money, fix the world. Mandates are immoral. End the madness. Honk Honk! #FreedomConvoy2022.”

As of Wednesday, the crowdfund has received up to 4,590 individual donors who gave the fund more than 14.6 Bitcoin, with five more pledged — or roughly $647,000 U.S. dollars — for the truckers. The funds will be reportedly directed into a “multi-signature wallet” requiring the approval of all four members HonkHonkHodl to confirm any transactions.

Q: Where exactly is this BTC going?

A: At regular intervals, donations will be dumped into a multisig wallet controlled by @FossGregfoss @JeffBooth and @NobodyCaribou (who is on the ground in Ottawa). Fund allocation will be at their discretion. — HonkHonk Hodl (@HonkHonkHodl) February 2, 2022

According to the Toronto Star, the group has teamed up with B.J. Dichter, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, to make the best use of the crypto donations.

“I believe it to be the most beautiful financial and technological innovation I’ve ever seen,” said HonkHonkHodl co-founder Jeff Foss. “And it was made for situations like this weekend, where you have a centralized platform that decides upon on their own volition that the funds raised on that platform are not going to be distributed to the people that the funds were raised for. And it’s very scary.”

Speaking to the paper, Foss said while he himself is double-vaccinated, he sympathizes with the Freedom Convoy because he does not believe the government has the right to enforce vaccinations through mandates.

“At some point, we could hand it right off to the truckers, because the people that are donating their Bitcoin, that’s what they want to happen,” Foss said in a Twitter Spaces discussing the crowdfund. “We’ve only had one meeting. And, you know, it could be anything, and it could also go into when we could keep it as an endowment, right? Because if I think if Bitcoin attains the price that I think it could, in five years time, we’re going to they’re going to want to have held some of the Bitcoins rather than spend it.”