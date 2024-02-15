Freedom Convoy protesters taking Trudeau to court over 'illegal' Emergencies Act invocation

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Recently, a Federal Court ruled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government acted unconstitutionally in invoking the Emergencies Act as a response to the Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.

Following that decision, Keith Wilson, legal counsel for Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, suggested that Canadians who had their bank accounts frozen by the Trudeau government may look to sue for recourse.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Keith joined Ezra to look at the lawsuit he's now launched on Lich's behalf against the federal government.

Detailing how freezing bank accounts affected Lich's ability to care for her five children and four grandchildren, Keith told Ezra: