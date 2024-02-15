Freedom Convoy protesters taking Trudeau to court over 'illegal' Emergencies Act invocation
Keith Wilson, legal counsel for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, joins The Ezra Levant Show to look at a new lawsuit he's launched after a Federal Court declared the government acted unconstitutionally when it invoked the Emergencies Act.
Recently, a Federal Court ruled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government acted unconstitutionally in invoking the Emergencies Act as a response to the Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.
Following that decision, Keith Wilson, legal counsel for Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, suggested that Canadians who had their bank accounts frozen by the Trudeau government may look to sue for recourse.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Keith joined Ezra to look at the lawsuit he's now launched on Lich's behalf against the federal government.
Detailing how freezing bank accounts affected Lich's ability to care for her five children and four grandchildren, Keith told Ezra:
Those are the people they needed to care for. Those are the people they could not care for.
Tom Marazzo [another prominent convoy figure] has a son, and this is in his lawsuit and it's explained, and Tom has spoken publicly about this so I know that he will be OK me telling you and your viewers this.
His son has a severe genetic-based heart issue, and during this period of time where his account was frozen, he needed on an emergency basis to get a prescription filled for his son's heart.
That was the fear of my clients. They felt so overwhelmed, so isolated. It's 'Oh my God, what's going to happen to our mortgage, our car payment, our insurance payment. We can't get gas, we can't get food, we can't move'.
