From Toronto to Ottawa, Iranians repeat a single demand

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been receiving messages from multiple Iranians in Ottawa, pleading with me to come and cover their rallies. They’ve received very little media exposure. The only outlet they mentioned attending their demonstrations was CTV, and many in the Iranian community expressed a deep dissatisfaction with the way their protests have been covered. So on Sunday, February 8, I made the trip back to the capital to head to Parliament Hill and meet with Ottawa’s Iranian community.

Iranians gathering on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, for their weekly rally in support of the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/Yc2ciX7zY9 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 8, 2026

I was surprised to learn that these rallies take place weekly, every single Sunday, on Parliament Hill, followed by a march to City Hall. It was bitterly cold, hovering around -20°C, which was reminiscent of the Freedom Convoy days, when Canadians gathered in this very same location four years ago.

Iranians and allies in Ottawa prepare to march from Parliament Hill to City Hall. pic.twitter.com/81oE0FlsWc — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 8, 2026

As we walked to City Hall, I spoke with both organizers and rally attendees. They expressed frustration over the lack of media coverage — not only of their demonstrations, but of what is happening inside Iran — as well as dissatisfaction with the Canadian government and its failure to enforce the removal of IRGC terrorists from Canada.

In June 2024, Canada finally designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This came more than four years after 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were killed when the IRGC shot down Flight PS752. Despite the terrorist designation, it is estimated that roughly 700 IRGC agents are still operating in Canada. Iranians say the government has not done enough to rid the country of these terrorists.

There are at least 700 IRGC agents already here. Why not start there? pic.twitter.com/T24LuW5w14 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 20, 2025

Though we were hours from Toronto, the message Iranians wanted the world to hear remained the same, a message echoed across the Iranian diaspora and from voices inside Iran itself. Iranians want the return of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to Iran, along with his transitional plan for a democratic Iran following the fall of the regime. This does not mean Iranians want to be governed by another dictator. A monarchy does not mean the absence of democracy. Reza Pahlavi’s plan calls for allowing the people of Iran to decide their own future — a plan that can be viewed here.

As Iranians continue to gather every week on Parliament Hill, braving the cold and the near-total absence of media attention, their message remains clear. They are not asking for Canadians to speak on their behalf, they are asking to be heard. Until their rallies receive the same level of scrutiny and coverage afforded to other movements, and until the Canadian government takes action to enforce its own terrorist designations, the frustration within the Iranian community will only continue to grow. For now, they return to Parliament Hill every Sunday, determined to keep showing up and to continue protesting until freedom for Iran is finally achieved — whether the cameras are there or not.

Show your support by signing our petition to stand with the Iranian people.