G7 Summit in Banff sparks debate over environmental impact

The quiet and scenic mountain town of Banff, Alberta, known for its natural beauty, looked a little different this week. That’s because world leaders, delegates, and their security teams arrived for the 2025 G7 Summit, being held in nearby Kananaskis while the media centre and designated protest zones were situated in Banff.

As visitors entered town, many noticed the Banff welcome sign had been completely removed. Meanwhile, the Kananaskis sign was covered up with a G7 Summit banner.

Ahead of the summit, several measures were taken to secure the area and minimize potential risks — especially when it comes to wildlife.

In particular, officials removed buffalo berry bushes, a major food source for local bears, in an effort to prevent the animals from wandering too close to the summit site. This approach appears to be a precaution, informed by past incidents like the one in 2002, when a bear was killed after entering town.

Additionally, to install security fencing around the Kananaskis Village, a number of trees were cut down. The extent of the clearing has drawn some attention, especially considering the summit’s focus on environmental protection and climate change.

These efforts raise important questions about the balance between hosting a high-level international event and preserving the integrity of a protected natural area.

While the goal of the summit is to tackle global issues — including climate and conservation — some of the necessary preparations have led to visible environmental impacts.

In this report, we speak to locals and tourists about their feelings towards the environmental footprint and physical presence of the 2025 G7 Kananaskis Summit.

To see all of our coverage of this year's G7, visit G7Reports.com.