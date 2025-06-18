G7 summit shields world leaders from protesters with 'designated protest zone'

Restrictions on demonstrations were in place as world leaders gathered for the G7 summit in Alberta. While Prime Minister Mark Carney hosted leaders in the resort town of Kananaskis, those coming to the area to protest were restricted to what was officially classified by the RCMP as a “dedicated demonstration zone.”

This secure area where demonstrators were allowed to rally was certainly not within shouting distance of world leaders, having been relegated to another popular nearby tourist destination, Banff.

Given the distance, it was little surprise when our Rebel News team showed up that there were very few protesters to be seen — most of those in the area were actually media.

One of those few protesters who did assemble in the area was a common face to those following Alberta politics, Dr. Joe Vipond, a climate alarmist who donates to the socialist New Democrat Party.

He's the same doctor who fiercely promoted COVID vaccines during the pandemic, despite the side effects we've seen since.

Alberta is also home to a large population of Ukrainians, including a significant number of refugees following Russia's invasion.

We spoke to one woman who was calling on the United Nations to recognize Russia as a terror state. She was grateful to President Volodymyr Zelensky for remaining in Ukraine to lead the country's resistance, saying she's “proud” of his efforts to defend Ukraine and raise awareness about the war.

Another man we heard from also discussed Ukraine's plight and Canada's connection to the ongoing conflict, noting Canada had not signed onto the United Nations Mercenary Convention. “It's extremely dangerous,” he said regarding the participation of foreign mercenaries in wars, highlighting issues surrounding war crimes.

We also hear from a man draped in an Israeli flag and another who was carrying a “Free Palestine” sign.

“I'm here in support of Israel not to fight with people, but to show people ... that we have a right to exist,” the Israeli supporter said. “Our goal is to get rid of Hamas with minimum [civilian] casualties,” he explained.

“No group in any shape or form deserves to have a genocide against them,” said the Free Palestine protester. “Nothing that happened on October 7th justifies the actions that have been taken since,” he said.

Addressing the distance from the G7 leaders meeting, another individual we spoke to said “they're making it so no one is seeing you unless you come out of the way.”

“It's not much of a protest if you're in a protest zone. Any real protest wouldn't take place here, that's for sure.”