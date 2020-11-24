Georgia begins third recount of its election results

Georgia is set to begin the third recount of its election results on Tuesday following the Trump campaign’s requests over the weekend alleging “false results.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office put out a statement on Monday evening during a press conference, announcing the additional recount.

During the first recount that took place last week, the Trump campaign uncovered two errors uncovering thousands of votes for Trump on Saturday. In Georgia’s Floyd and Fayette counties, election workers failed to upload votes stored on memory cards, each card containing thousands of votes.

According to Georgia state law, a presidential campaign is legally entitled to a recount upon request, the cost of which is borne by Georgia state and local governments. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger initiated the first recount following heavy criticism from Republicans over the way the election process was conducted.

The Trump campaign additionally requested that election officials should adult signatures on mail ballot envelopes.

“The Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia. We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted,” the Trump campaign said in a statement on Saturday.

“President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards. Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted,” the statement added. “If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount. Let’s stop giving the People false results. There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead in the state by over 12,000 votes. Raffensperger stated that he does not expect the recount to alter the election results much.

In an interview with Fox News, Raffernsperger stated, “When we did the first audit, we found mistakes in three counties and that added over 1,000 votes for President Trump. That has all been accounted for, and so I think this one will be very close to what we just have now. I don’t see much difference whatsoever.”

“We told the [Trump] campaign if they find instances of voter fraud, we will check it out,” he noted. “We have not seen widespread, systemic voter fraud that would overturn the results of the people.”

The election results were certified by Raffensperger on Friday, calling for Biden prior to the request of an additional recount by the Trump campaign.