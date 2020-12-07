Georgia sheriffs offer help investigating claims of voter fraud

Georgia sheriffs have stepped forward to offer help investigating claims of voter fraud in the state, which has been caught up in several controversies over the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election.

In a post on Facebook, Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said he and other sheriffs are ready to offer the support of their offices’ investigators to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. His office claims it is looking into more than 200 alleged incidents of voter fraud across the state.

“I write to offer the assistance of Oconee County Sheriff’s Investigators to investigate or follow up on any reported or suspected voter fraud cases not only in Oconee County but Statewide,” wrote Sheriff Berry, Fox 5 reports.

“You are an elected Constitutional Officer with broad powers, as am I. Media reports suggest you have over 250 reported cases of suspected voter fraud and less than 30 investigators. I am offering, at no cost, the services of our crime scene specialists and investigators to augment your own office’s own capability to investigate said suspected offenses and report their findings to you, the local district attorney and our state Attorney General,” he continued.

“I suggest to you that calling upon the Sheriffs of this State to assist you is as easy as asking us. We stand ready to vigorously investigate voter fraud across this State and to ensure everyone’s vote counts,” he added. “Our citizens deserve to have confidence in the election process. Please call on me if there is anything we can do to assist you in resolving these reported allegations.”

Berry was not alone in speaking out against election fraud. In Butts County, GA, Sheriff Gary Long volunteered his detectives at no cost to investigate "any complaints or suspicious happenings in our elections.”

According to Fox 5, Long echoed Trump’s call for a special session of the Georgia legislature to review the results of the election.

"This is not about overturning an election, this is not an attempt to attack our Governor, this is about protecting the integrity of our elections and serving the people of this Great State to ensure our Democracy is preserved and we have confidence in the voting process," Long stated. "Out of 50 states, today, the State of Georgia looks like a bunch of clowns that can't get an election conducted. That in itself deserves a special legislative session ordered by the Governor now before we see round 2 in January."

On Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan released a statement saying that it would violate state law for the state’s General Assembly to name electors instead of following existing law, which calls for the governor to certify electors after the election results are certified.

“Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution,” they said, in a joint statement.